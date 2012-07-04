Teri Hatcher, 47, (She will be directing and guest-starring on an episode of ABC Family's Jane By Design airing July 10 and 17 at 9 p.m. ) shares the 25 things you don't know about her with Us Weekly.

1. My high score in bowling is 195. Yes, I'm a total nerd.2. I'm a closeted poker player. 3. I have been to five continents with my daughter (Emerson, 14).4. I love to cook and fantasize about being on Top Chef Celebrity. If they had that.

5. When I'm stressed, I organize.6. i have naturally curly hair, which I've finally come to love and accept.7. Chewbacca is my ringtone.8. I am not a fan of roses.9. I can't get enough of Disneyland's Space Mountain!10. I think listening to This American Life should be mandatory.11. I'd rather have more pasta than dessert.12. I cut, color and style my mom's hair.13. I may be the most proud of my voice work in Coraline.

14. My favorite thing to do is watch TV show marathons.15. I was once obsessed with daily online-special shopping sites. But I'm over it.16. I thought I'd grow up to teach high school math. I may still do that.17. I try to walk or bike instead of driving at least one day a week.18. I have a 1978 VW camper that looks like the Scooby-Doo van!19. I did my first triathlon just before turning 45.20. I sent my parents to a spa for a week and made over their house!

PHOTOS: The Desperate Housewives cast then and now21. In grade school, I was called "spider legs" because of my long, skinny legs.22. I will plan a trip by restaurants.23. I love games. Board games, iPad app games...just not relationship games.24. I have been known to refer to my American bulldog, Jack, as my boyfriend.25. Emerson and I stood outside to watch Barack Obama's motorcade go by after he attended a party at George Clooney's house. How often is that going to happen, right?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Teri Hatcher: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me