Teri Hatcher Debuts Short Hair

Teri Hatcher has taken a hatchet to her hair!

At the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Friday, the "Desperate Housewives" actress, who wore a vibrant floral dress, showed off her fresh, chin-length haircut as she hit the red carpet celebrating music icons Reba McEntire and Chaka Khan.

Previously, the 47-year-old star's glossy brunette hair fell several inches below her shoulders. Hew new short crop is reminiscent of her hairstyle as Lois Lane in the '90s TV series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman."

Perhaps Hatcher, who portrayed widow Susan Delfino on the hit ABC drama, was marking the end of her eight-year-long role with a hair makeover. After winning two Golden Globe awards and six Emmy awards (Hatcher took home her own Golden Globe in 2005), the ladies of Wisteria Lane said goodbye on May 13, 2012.

