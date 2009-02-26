Is "Desperate Housewives" trying to boost ratings with a wife-on-wife make-out session?

Usmagazine.com reports that two of the Wisteria Lane housewives - Teri Hatcher and Eva Longoria Parker - kissed each other and liked it. Really guys, they aren't just saying that so you'll watch the episode. They had fun!

"I did not kiss her. She kissed me," Hatcher told Us Weekly at an Oscar party last weekend. "We had fun."

Parker previously told Us, "Well, I'm a great kisser. She was not supposed to kiss back, so she was kind of just there, and I had to do all the work."

Maybe they should've cast a stunt bi-curious housewife for the job instead?

We're not sure why they're trying to make the wife-on-wife kissing sound less hot, but whatever, we'll watch it anyway.