Some may call ABC Family's new one-hour drama The Fosters -- about a multi-ethnic family of foster and adopted children raised by two women -- groundbreaking, but according to series costar Teri Polo, the program's themes aren't anything out of the ordinary. "It's about life," the Meet the Parents alum tells Us Weekly. "It's the most comfortable role I've had in 27 years of acting."

Centered around lesbian couple Stef Foster (Polo) and her partner Lena Adams (Sherri Saum), the series follows the women as they raise their blended family (David Lambert, Cierra Ramirez and Wizards of Waverly Place's Jake T. Austin). The drama is executive produced by Jennifer Lopez.

Polo and Saum (formerly of Gossip Girl and In Treatment) both tell Us that filming The Fosters has been eye-opening. "I was excited from the first audition," Polo told Us. "I thought it was really time that something like this is on the air and that LGBT characters are represented in a grounded way."

Neither woman had hesitations about their on-screen love scenes, either. "It's no more awkward than it is kissing a guy on a show for the first time," reasons Saum. "She's lovely."

Agrees Polo: "I have more chemistry with Sherri than I've ever had with any male counterpart."

Watch a preview of The Fosters above before the series premieres Mon., June 3 at 9 p.m. (EST) on ABC Family.

