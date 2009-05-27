LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Court records show Terri Seymour has received a temporary restraining order against a woman accused of choking her outside the "American Idol" finale.

Seymour, who is the ex-girlfriend of "Idol" judge Simon Cowell and a correspondent for "Extra," requested the protection on Tuesday.

Police arrested Janice Thibodeaux (TI'-bo-doh) last week after officers say they saw her try to choke Seymour outside the Nokia Theater where "Idol" is produced.

Seymour says she remains scared of Thibodeaux because she has been released from jail.

In an interview with RadarOnline.com Thibodeaux says she didn't regret her actions and explains that they were in retaliation for Cowell playfully choking fellow "Idol" judge Paula Abdul on the show.