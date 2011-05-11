Tat's the explanation!

Angelina Jolie's latest body art sparked brand-new adoption rumors last month -- but chill out, folks!

The world-famous mom of six has her arm stamped with map coordinates that correspond with the birthplaces of her six kids: Maddox, 9 (Cambodia), Pax, 7 (Vietnam), Zahara, 6 (Ethiopia), Shiloh, 4 (Namibia), and twins Vivinne and Knox, 2 (France). During a humanitarian visit to Tunisia in early April, a tank-top-clad Jolie, 35, showed off a seventh, blurry set of coordinates.

PHOTOS: See celebs' weird body art

But during a new interview with Extra, Jolie (promoting Kung Fu Panda 2 alongside Jack Black) seemed surprised and irked when asked if the stamp meant a new adoption was on the way.

"Well, if they know that it's latitude and longitude they would have figured out quickly that it was Brad's birthplace," she snapped of her love Brad Pitt, 47. "It doesn't take much investigation to figure that one out. [The coordinates are] Shawnee, Oklahoma."

PHOTOS: Angelina and Elizabeth Taylor -- parallel lives?

The Oscar winner added that another adoption isn't a possibility "at this time." But her new flick actually "deals with family and adoption," she said, and she worried that her brood of biological and adopted kids might be bothered by "such a heavy issue"

Not to worry. "The kids loved it! They laughed out loud hysterical."

PHOTOS: Stars who've adopted

Added the happy mom: "We talk very openly in our house. 'Orphanage' and 'birth parents' are happy words in our house."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly