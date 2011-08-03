Testy Mila Kunis Defends Justin Timberlake -- in Russian!
Friends with Benefits -- and multi-lingual sass!
Mila Kunis wasn't about to let anyone put Justin Timberlake in a corner during a recent Moscow press conference for their hit comedy.
When a reporter asked Timberlake why he didn't make music anymore, Ukraine-born Kunis rushed to his defense.
Speaking in Russian, she interjected, "Why movies? Why not? What kind of question is that? Why are you here?"
After a translator cleared things up for Timberlake, he quipped that Kunis "is my bodyguard."
Kunis' quip was applauded on Twitter. Wrote one fan: "Mila Kunis=Female Bradley Cooper." Bradley Cooper spoke fluent French in a recent web video that went viral.
Watch Kunis' heroic Russian outburst now!
