SHERMAN, Texas (AP) — Blood alcohol results show country star Randy Travis was legally drunk when he was arrested naked following a traffic accident in Texas.

Grayson County District Attorney Joe Brown says Travis was formally charged Wednesday with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15. The legal limit for driving in Texas is 0.08. The Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to two years in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Travis was arrested on a DWI charge and freed on bond following the Aug. 7 single-vehicle accident near Tioga, about 60 miles north of Dallas. Brown says negotiations continue to resolve the case. Travis still faces a retaliation charge for allegedly threatening officers.

An attorney for Travis did not immediately return messages Friday.