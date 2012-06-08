DALLAS (AP) -- A soldier-turned-TV contestant whose claims of being injured in battle were dismissed by military officials says he believed he was telling the truth but he does not know what is real.

Timothy Michael Poe appeared on Monday's episode of the NBC show "America's Got Talent," claiming he was injured by a grenade in Afghanistan in 2009.

Poe provided a photo of a soldier he passed off as himself. Minnesota National Guard records don't support his injury claims, and the photo actually shows another soldier.

Poe, who lives in Texas, cried in portions of an interview aired Friday on WFAA-TV in Dallas and ABC News. He told the Dallas station that he doesn't know why he "believed things that happened to me, and they might not have?"

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back soon for further information. AP's earlier story is below.

A soldier whose photo was passed off as that of a singer on "America's Got Talent" says the veteran's alleged lies are disrespectful.

Timothy Michael Poe appeared on Monday's episode of the NBC show claiming he was injured by a grenade in Afghanistan in 2009. Poe provided a photo of a soldier he passed off as himself.

Minnesota National Guard records don't support his injury claims, and the photo actually shows Staff Sgt. Norman Bone in Afghanistan in 2006.

Bone said Friday that Poe's alleged lies disrespect all men and women who've served in the military. He says Poe's actions are "completely wrong."

Poe, who lives in Texas, has declined requests for interviews. His fiancée, Carrie Morris, says Poe accidentally submitted the photo because he was rushed.