BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's film censors have overturned a ban on a documentary about the country's long-running border conflict with Cambodia after initially saying the content was a threat to national security.

"Boundary" tells the story of the Thai-Cambodia border dispute through accounts of a former Thai soldier, as well as villagers from the two countries.

The Ministry of Culture's film screening office said Tuesday that the film would be banned because its content was a threat to national security and international relations.

Filmmaker Nontawat Numbenchapol said the ministry's film and video board informed him Thursday that the sub-committee that had imposed the ban did not have the authority to do so.

The controversy comes as the border dispute case is being heard by the International Court of Justice in the Hague, Netherlands.