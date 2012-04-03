'That 70s Show' Actress Arrested on Felony Charges

By Radar Online

"That 70s Show" actress Lisa Robin Kelly was arrested on Saturday on felony charges of corporal injury upon a spouse, and RadarOnline.com has obtained her disheveled mug shot.

The 42-year-old who played Topher Grace's older sister on the hit show was booked with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at 1:59 p.m. on March 31.

PHOTOS: Sexy Stars Who Have Been Arrested

According to the booking report, Kelly was released less than four hours later on $50,000 bail at 5:20 p.m.

This isn't Lisa's first run-in with the law.

In 2010 she was arrested in North Carolina and charged with a DUI that she pled guilty to and after paying a fine, was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation.

Keep clicking to see the best celebrity mugshots from over the years...