Nude No-No. It isn't really within Miley Cyrus' makeup to tell anyone to cover up, but that doesn't mean she has to like everything she sees.

While speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on Aug. 26, the VMA host said she once went to a nude beach and, well, let's just say she isn't eager to return.

"It was insane," she said. "The people that were choosing to be nude… I saw so much."

Miley, of course, has no problem with nudity. As she chatted with the late night host, she wore a shirt that was only buttoned at the top, revealing her entire torso. Glittery pasties covered her nipples as she admitted that she was "almost" naked on the network program. She even classified herself as a "vegan nudist." She's also been a proponent of the "free the nipple" campaign on social media.

But her free-spirited attitude toward nudity scorched her eyeballs at the nude beach.

"It was terrifying," she said. "Gravity is gnarly. After a certain point gravity takes a toll that is just so unforgiving."

She continued, as she can't unsee what she has now seen, "Not to mention the people on the beach already spend a lot of time in the sun, which already dehydrates the skin, which is starting to sag, but then, like, on top of everything else, it was really scarring."

If you think that that experience would make her rethink her fabric-less wardrobe in the future, well, you don't know Miley. Asked if she plans on covering up as she ages, she told Jimmy, "Those old people did it to me so I'm going do it to someone else. I'm going to do it back."