Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday night.

PHOTOS: Celebrity mugshots

The 23-year-old actor, who played Eddie Thomas on "That's So Raven" from 2003-2007, was initially pulled over for driving without a license plate, TMZ reports. Officers smelled alcohol on his breath, prompting a field sobriety test.

PHOTOS: Stars who've done prison time

Though Brown was stopped in front of his house (with his pregnant girlfriend in the car), he was booked at 12:38 on suspicion of DUI. Brown posted $15,000 bail and was released at 7:42 a.m. Saturday.

PHOTOS: Stars in court

This isn't the first time Brown has been in trouble with the law. In 2007, police pulled him over for driving with his lights off. They soon discovered marijuana in his car, though Brown claimed it belonged to a friend.

More On Wonderwall:

Teen Mom 2 Star Arrested

'Jeopardy!' Burglary Suspect A Prostitute

James Franco Admits to Sex Tape