PRAGUE (AP) -- The Norwegian movie "The Almost Man" has won the top prize at the 47th edition of an international film festival in the western Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary.

The film, directed by Martin Lund, is a psychological study of a man well over 30 who struggles to grow up and become a responsible partner and father.

The movie was chosen from 12 contenders for the Crystal Globe by the festival's grand jury, led by American Richard Pena, selection committee chair of the New York Film Festival.

Saturday's award also comes with a $25,000 cash prize.