LONDON (AP) -- Silent movie "The Artist" is the big winner at the British Academy Film awards, taking seven prizes including best picture.

The French film's star, Jean Dujardin, won the best actor trophy Sunday, while Michel Hazanavicius was named best director.

"The Artist" also won trophies for screenplay, cinematography, music and costume design at Britain's equivalent of the Oscars.

The movie is a strong favorite for the Hollywood Oscars on Feb. 26, with 10 nominations.

Meryl Streep was named best actress for playing former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in "The Iron Lady."