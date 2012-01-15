BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- "The Artist" has been chosen as best musical or comedy at the Golden Globes, firming up its status as the first silent-film contender at the Academy Awards since the first years of the Oscars.

The top honor among musicals or comedies was the third prize of the night Sunday for "The Artist," a crowd-pleasing, black-and-white throwback to the silent era of the 1920s. The film had led the Globes with six nominations, and its wins also included actor in a musical or comedy for Jean Dujardin and musical score.

Other acting honors went to Meryl Streep for "The Iron Lady," Michelle Williams for "My Week with Marilyn," Octavia Spencer for "The Help" and Christopher Plummer for "Beginners."

———

Online:

http://www.goldenglobes.org