PARIS (AP) -- The French star of "The Artist" says its cast and crew knew their challenge by doing a silent, black-and-white film that broke many rules of movies today — a bet that paid off with 10 Oscar nominations.

After the Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday — including one for him as best actor — Jean Dujardin expressed stupefaction, humility and the difficulties in keeping a cool head amid his new stardom.

The 39-year-old actor who is still working on his English told news agencies in an interview at a Paris hotel said the silent film was about his only way into Hollywood — and he would do another if he could.

"The Artist" reaped the second-most Oscar nominations after 11 for Martin Scorsese's Paris adventure "Hugo."