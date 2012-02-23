The Artist's Jean Dujardin has already won the Golden Globe, SAG, and BAFTA's Best Leading Actor Awards for his turn as George Valentin, a silent movie star whose career falters at the dawn of the talkies. And on Sunday, he will once again go head-to-head with Hollywood leading men, including Brad Pitt and George Clooney, for the Oscars top prize. Here's what you need to know about the suave 39-year-old breakout star.

He's a family man. Dujardin currently lives in Paris with comedienne wife, Alexandra Lamy Dujardin, 36, who he met while filming the French comedy series Un gars, une fille. He has two sons and his wife has a daughter, all from previous relationships.He got a late start. Growing up in the suburbs of Paris, Dujardin didn't get into acting until he was 24-years-old, when he started writing stand-up comedy sketches in bars. "[My career]…is accidental," he has said.

He used to be a locksmith. Before he made it big, the comedic actor worked as an apprentice to a locksmith after being told his face was too rotund for the camera. He's a great dancer: He learned to tap dance for his role in The Artist, but the leading man has long been light on his feet. "I love dancing in general and making girls dance," he says. "My generation doesn't do it enough."

He won’t move to Hollywood: "Oh, no," he said, when asked if he'd ever move to the United States. "I am too Parisian. And I think the French would be angry if I left. I hope they would be angry."

