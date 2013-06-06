Babies need love too! The latest installment of Jimmy Kimmel Live's hit mini-me production, The Baby Bachelor, is set to air on Thursday, June 6, and viewers are in for some major drama, if the latest "cover" of Us Weekly is any indication.

The series, which spoofs ABC's hit dating reality show The Bachelor, follows Kimmel's young nephew Wesley in his quest for love, tiny tux and all. In the first two episodes, viewers were introduced to the baby bachelor, a mop-haired toddler looking for someone to love -- and a chance to sample some snacks from the cookie jar.

PHOTOS: The Bachelor's funniest moments of all time

In the first episode, Wesley meets several eligible bachelorettes, ranging in age from 26 months to 26 years old (a hilariously stereotypical Bachelor contestant, dental hygienist Ashley, tries to win over the tiny tot with some cookies during the juice box-laden "cocktail party").

But after one group date the following week -- during which the toddlers gorged on candy and played with dinosaurs -- Wesley was faced with a tough decision at the dinosaur ceremony.

PHOTOS: The Bachelor: Proposals, promise rings and break-ups

After talking his feelings over with his uncle Jimmy and giving his decision a little thought, however, Wesley knew his decision.

"Gabrielle, will you please accept this dinosaur?" he said as he offered a toy dinosaur to one young bachelorette hopeful. "With all my heart," she responded sweetly.

PHOTOS: The Bachelor: Where are they now?

Wesley's other finalist, "stay-at-home daughter" Jesse, may be a trouble-maker in disguise, however. Could she be in the competition for the wrong reasons?

Tune in to the next episode of The Baby Bachelor on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, June 6 at 11:35 p.m. EST on ABC to find out!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: The Baby Bachelor: Jimmy Kimmel Live Spoofs The Bachelor With Us Weekly Cover!