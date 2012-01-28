Just four weeks into The Bachelor, frontrunner Courtney Robertson's plan to woo Ben Flajnik appears to be falling neatly into place.

After reeling him in for a flirt session during a fly fishing date, the 28-year-old model sets her sights higher and invites the 29-year-old winemaker to skinny dip with her on Monday's show.

"It's not every day that you're in Puerto Rico with a guy that you like. You only live once. I'm hoping he finds me irresistible," Robertson coos as she and Flajnik strip down to their birthday suits in this sneak preview clip.

Though Flajnik couldn't run fast enough into the water with her, Robertson worries their PDA session will put a target on her back.

"I'm scared that the girls, when they find out, will hate me for ever and ever. But that's not what I'm here for," she evilly cracks. "They'll live. They won't get him, but I have enough friends. I feel like I'm winning!"

Watch more of Robertson and Flajnik's sexy beach romp in the clip above before the full episode of The Bachelor airs Monday at 8 p.m. (EST) on ABC.

