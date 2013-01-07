While Sean Lowe likely had to brace himself for a flurry of dates and emotions on this season of The Bachelor, there’s one thing he probably didn't see coming.

In a sneak peak of the first episode of the season, bubbly blonde Sarah Herron pulls the Dallas insurance agent, 29, aside to get some one-on-one time with him -- and to clue him in on her unique condition.

PHOTOS: Ugliest Bachelor splits

"I'm just a Colorado girl,” the 26-year-old junior art director tells Lowe. "I live by myself and I have a dog. And he's my life, but at the end of the day, I'm looking for someone to share my life with -- other than a dog, as much as I love him."

But Herron isn't just trying to snuggle up to Lowe.

"Obviously, there's something that I want to talk to you about because I don't want to make you uncomfortable," she continues. "It's obviously that I was born with one arm."

PHOTOS: The Bachelor: Where are they now?

Herron, who had been sitting with her left arm partially hidden in the shadows, reassures the sexy single that she isn’t looking for sympathy, however, just clarification.

"I'm very open to talking about it and I don't want to be perceived as disabled," she says. "I might be a little bit different, unique, but at the end of the day I have the same heart and I just don't want you to feel uncomfortable, and I just want to clear the air."

Lowe, ever the gentleman, waits patiently until she finishes before reassuring her that the news doesn’t faze him one bit.

"No, I don't feel uncomfortable at all," he says, "But I really appreciate you saying that."

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: The Bachelor Contestant Sarah Herron Tells Sean Lowe: "I Was Born With One Arm"