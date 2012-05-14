Emily Maynard's 25 sexy Bachelorette suitors have been revealed!

When the eighth season of ABC's smash Bachelor spin-off premieres Monday, single mom Maynard, 26, will have her pick of hot men, who all quickly jockey for her attention once inside the Bachelorette mansion in Charlotte, N.C.

"Kyle, a confident financial advisor, is eager to captivate Emily, but Brent, a single father of six, is busy showing off his voluminous collection of family photos," a Bachelorette press release hints of what's to come on the premiere.

This season, professional race car driver Arie, 30, is sure to make Maynard recall her late fiance, NASCAR's Ricky Hendrick, who tragically passed away in 2004.

"She's excited, but she's also scared about [searching for love again]," a source close to Maynard tells Us Weekly of the single mom, jilted by Brad Womack in 2011. "She's very shy, and it's hard to put herself out there again."

As Maynard prepares to begin her search for love, get to know the 25 sexy suitors vying for her attention this season on The Bachelorette:

Aaron, 36, a biology teacher from Long Beach, CAAlessandro, 30, a grain merchant from St. Paul, MNAlejandro, 25, a mushroom farmer from San Francisco, CAArie, 30, a race car driver from Scottsdale, AZBrent, 41, a technology salesman from Fresno, CACharlie, 32, a recruiter from Nashville, TNChris, 25, a corporate sales director from Chicago, ILDavid, 33, a singer/songwriter from New York, NYDoug, 33, a real estate agent from Seattle, WAJackson, 29, a fitness model from Lockport, ILJean-Paul, 35, a marine biologist from Seattle, WAJef, 27, an entrepreneur from Salt Lake City, UTJoe, 27, a field energy advisor from Los Angeles, CAJohn "Wolf," 30, a data destruction specialist from St. Louis, MOKalon, 27, a luxury brand consultant from Houston, TXKyle, 29, a financial advisor from Long Beach, CALerone, 29, a real estate consultant from Los Angeles, CAMichael, 26, a rehab counselor from Austin, TXNate, 25, an accountant from Los Angeles, CARandy, 30, a marketing manager from Hermosa Beach, CARyan, 31, a pro sports trainer from Augusta, GASean, 28, an insurance agent from Dallas, TXStevie, 26, a party MC from Staten Island, NYTony, 31, a lumber trader from Beaverton, ORTravis, 30, an advertising sales representative from Madison, MS

