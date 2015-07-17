Made for TV, but not made to last. Former "The Bachelorette" hopeful Britt Nilsson and her boyfriend Brady Toops have split, ending a reality TV relationship that only lasted a few weeks.

Despite the split, the former couple's romance continues to play out during the ending credits of the ABC show, as it was filmed months ago.

The relationship got off to a knight-in-shining-armor kind of way. On the first episode of the season, the suitors chose who they wanted to be their "Bachelorette," voting between Britt or eventual winner Kaitlyn Bristowe. After Britt was immediately sent packing, Brady, too, left the show to pursue her, even showing up to console her in her hotel room.

"Everything on paper was perfect," Britt told People magazine. "But we didn't have that connection I was looking for. That was a hard conclusion." The relationship, she said, was a "whirlwind."

Says Toops: "What I felt for Britt was true and deep. I'm sad it didn't work out."

After getting together, the two spent every day together for two weeks, with Britt saying that Brady, "checked off everything on my checklist." But, after she visited him at his home in Nashville, she realized it wasn't meant to be.

"He's more of an introvert and I'm an extrovert," she said of their differences. "I'm just more loud and outgoing and I'm always on the go. Brady's a little bit more meditative. We weren't fed by the same things."

The oddest part for the duo, they said, is watching their romance play out weekly as if they're together, although they've been split for months.

"That was pretty painful for us both actually," she said. "It was the weirdest situation. I've never had to watch an expired relationship play out on TV!"

Toops, a songwriter, is using the heartbreak as musical material (how very Taylor Swift of him!)

"In the last month or two, I've written some of the saddest breakup songs ever," he told the magazine. "Watching our story unfold on the show, remembering the beautiful parts of it, [didn't] let that wound close."

Still, Toops says he has no regrets about leaving the show for Nilsson.

"I want to see Britt happy," he says. "I want to see her find the sort of love she longs for."