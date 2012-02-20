By the looks of those pearly whites, Courtney Robertson is showing the world that she could care less about her haters!

The uber competitive Bachelor contestant, who viewers have been watching work hard to become Ben Flajnik's front-running lady of choice, hit the streets of Los Angeles on Saturday for a girl's day out.

Sporting dark skinny jeans, a plaid button down, and Frye "Harness" boots, the 28-year-old model hit up a few shops and stopped at celebs' go-to java spot The Coffee Bean Tea and Leaf.

Last week on The Bachelor, Robertson coaxed Flajnik, 29, into writing wedding vows.

"This is the best way I can think of to show Ben how I feel about him," Robertson explained in her confessional as the pair visited her Arizona hometown.

Armed with two notepads, Robertson suggested they "could write some vows" for one another.

Do you have rings, too?" a shell-shocked Flajnik asked.

"Maybe I do," Robertson teased. "Maybe I do."

The Bachelor airs Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

