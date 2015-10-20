Backstreet's Back! And in a big way!

At the Balmain x H&M fashion show in New York City on Oct. 20, fashion followers were treated to a surprise performance by the Backstreet Boys to close the show.

Performing their '90s smash hit, "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," all five members reunited for the performance, including Kevin Richardson, who originally left the group in 2006, but rejoined in 2011

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss were just a few of the supermodels who walked in the show, and when Backstreet Boys sang the models and the crowd all couldn't resist the boy band's charms.

Everyone was on their feet for the throwback performance, and when Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Howie Durough and Kevin sang their biggest hit, "I Want it That Way," next, the crowd also sang along.

Rumors have been swirling that next up for the band could be a tour with the Spice Girls. In the meantime, all children of the '90s can just keep their fingers crossed!