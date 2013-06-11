The Big Bang Theory made a big splash at the third annual Critics' Choice Television Awards on Monday, June 10, winning three top prizes, including Best Comedy Series. The other two trophies went to series stars Simon Helberg and Kaley Cuoco, for Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Comedy, making the CBS sitcom the most celebrated show of the night. (It's already the most-watched comedy on both network TV and cable.)

PHOTOS: 2012's top TV shows

In the drama category, meanwhile, AMC's Breaking Bad proved to be the big winner. It tied with HBO's Game of Thrones for Best Drama Series -- edging out past winners Mad Men and Homeland -- but earned extra honors for Emmy winner Bryan Cranston, who took home the Best Actor award.

PHOTOS: What the Game of Thrones cast looks like offscreen

HBO wasn't exactly hurting for recognition, though. In addition to the win for Best Drama Series, the cable powerhouse took home awards for Best Movie or Miniseries (Behind the Candelabra), Best Actor in a Movie or Miniseries (Michael Douglas in Behind the Candelabra), Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Veep), and Best Guest Performer in a Drama Series (Jane Fonda in The Newsroom).

PHOTOS: Breakout stars

FX was the second most celebrated network of the night, with four awards for Louie, American Horror Story: Asylum, and Archer, which won Best Animated Series.

The event, presented by the Broadcast Television Journalists Association at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, also included critics' picks for the "most exciting new series" of the coming fall season. Among the six favorites were FX's The Bridge, Showtime's Masters of Sex, NBC's The Michael J. Fox Show, and CBS' Under the Dome.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: The Big Bang Theory, Breaking Bad Lead Critics' Choice TV Winners