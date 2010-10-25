They say nice guys finish last and that may have been the problem for Richard Deroque on Tuesday night's "The Biggest Loser." When he refused to join in an alliance to vote someone out who he felt deserved to be on the ranch, he was eliminated when his black team lost the weigh-in. With a nine-pound weight loss for the week, Rick never suspected it would be his neck on the chopping block. Now, ET talks to the ousted "Loser" about dropping 120 pounds [his starting weight was 350] and how sweet life is today.

I actually thought Elizabeth was going home, although there was that one comment that the person going home would be surprised. Were you blindsided and why do you think the team picked you to eliminate?

Richard De Roque: The answer to being blindsided: I was definitely blindsided. I did not see that coming at all. That is what made it real difficult at that time. I actually thought they were going to vote Anna off and I decided I wasn't going to vote Anna off because she had gotten there such a short time ago and gave up immunity. It felt it wasn't fair to her. I think that it was their opportunity to get rid of a competitor who was a threat. I think they thought that if they didn't take that chance, they wouldn't have a chance after that. I actually lost a little less weight than I thought I was going to, so it gave them the opportunity to vote me home.

Before the elimination, did you talk to Fredo and Brendan about how they were going to vote? Were you all saying you were voting for Elizabeth and then there was the switch?

Rick: During the week there was a discussion about Anna. They thought she blew it by not taking immunity and should just be voted off. One of the reasons she had given Patrick immunity was the fact that she wanted to be with Jillian [Michaels] and she liked Patrick and was being nice to him. I didn't think that was enough to vote her off, and I refused to vote her off…With that, the other thing is they weren't controlling me. They wanted to control people and they weren't going to do that. I still thought they were going to vote Anna off. When Elizabeth voted me off, I had an inkling something was happening. And as soon as Ada said, "Of everybody, this person would be the best to handle it at home," I knew what was going on at that moment. I knew I was going home.

What was the hardest part of being home when you first got there?

Rick: The hardest part, I think, was getting in a routine. You are so used to a routine at the ranch. You are working out, you are eating, you are sleeping, you are really only concentrating on yourself. Coming home, you have all these other demands on you from family and everything. Getting into a routine was the hardest thing. Also, on the ranch, there aren't any fast food restaurants or Mexican restaurants. Coming home, you have all those temptations. Once you get in a routine, it works out pretty well.

What did you learn from Bob Harper and Jillian Michaels that you took home with you?

Rick: I learned that you can do a lot more than you think you can. I have been in sports and everything else and always thought I could push myself really hard, but they push you beyond that -- especially for someone who is overweight. Because you are overweight you think you can't do a lot of things. It really taught me that you can do more than you think you can…. When I finally got home, I don't think I could have ever worked that hard at home had I not done it at the ranch.

How would you spend it if you won the $100,000 at-home prize?

Rick: Maybe you should ask my wife. We would probably pay off the mortgage on our house. I would like to have that paid off before I retire.

Of the remaining players, who do you predict could win?

Rick: There are a number of good, strong competitors. People that I really like, but with that alliance going on, there was a lot of game playing going on. I wasn't a game player. I tried to do it strictly by my weight loss. I missed it by two pounds. If I had lost two more pounds, we wouldn't be having this discussion, so it is hard to tell how that game play is going to go. It is not just by weight loss now, which is a shame, because I think that is part of the inspiration of the show. Adam is a great guy and a great competitor, Jesse, and Mark -- these are all strong people, but if you get caught in the crosshairs, you don't know what is going to happen.

"The Biggest Loser" airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

