Biggest Losers' biggest wedding!

Sam Poueu, from season nine of The Biggest Loser, wed fellow contestant Stephanie Anderson at St. Paul's Catholic Church in San Francisco, Calif. on April 28, 2012, her rep confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

For the reality couple's very special day, they were accompanied by a whopping 27 folks in the wedding party -- 16 bridesmaids and groomsmen, two greeters, six ushers, two flower girls and one ring bearer. Anderson donned a gown by Vera Wang for David's Bridal featuring a softly draped neckline, a princess-seam bodice and a floral motif design on the skirt. The groom wore a black tuxedo by the Vera Wang Collection at Men's Warehouse.

Making the ceremony extra special? The pair exchanged vows and rings (a Blue Nile platinum Nouveau Eternity ring for her, a diamond wedding ring in white gold for him), in the exact same church where the bride's parents got married 39 years ago.

The duo began dating by the third episode of The Biggest Loser's ninth season, which aired in 2010. He proposed at the NBC show's ranch in in Calabasas, Calif., that October.

"Steph's amazing!" aspiring trainer Poueu first gushed to Us Weekly in May 2010. "Her go-getter attitude really attracted me -- aside from her being beautiful on the outside!"

"You look for a partner who loves you for everything you are and everything you're not," added radio saleswoman Anderson to Us. "And that, for me, is Sam."

Collectively, the pair lost a total of 241 pounds.

The engaged couple weathered the ultimate storm last September, when Poueu endured a devastating 54-foot fall from a friend's roof deck -- waking up in the hospital with a punctured lung, a severed kidney, a shattered pelvis, multiple facial fractures, a fractured tibia and a traumatic brain injury.

Anderson stayed by his side during his grueling 3-month recovery.

And the recovered Poueu planned on dancing at the reception, he told Us recently."That's why I've been working so hard in physical therapy -- to be able to dance at the wedding," Poueu told Us."The day is going to be great," Anderson added. "It's so much bigger now than a wedding. It's a pure celebration of Sam’s perseverance, of our family's perseverance to get through this with him and a great day that is another step into the rest of our lives together over the next 60, 70+ years!"