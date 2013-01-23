The Biggest Loser lovebirds Sam Poueu and Stephanie Anderson have some big news: They're expecting a baby together! As the new issue of Us Weekly exclusively reveals, the spouses of nine months will welcome their first child in July.

The development is a happy one for the couple, who weathered the ultimate storm when Poueu fell 54 feet from a fire escape in September 2011. Anderson helped nurse her man back to health after he woke up in the hospital with a punctured lung, severed kidney, shattered pelvis, fractured tibia, and traumatic brain injury. That alone proves she'll be a great mom, he says.

"Just from the experience of her being my caretaker post-accident, it was a dead giveaway that she'd be a fantastic mother," the 27-year-old trainer tells Us. "That was an early sign for me that our child is going to have the best mother ever."

Of how he felt upon hearing the happy news, he adds: "Given everything we both have been through this past year, this [pregnancy] eclipsed everything. It put everything back into perspective. I felt like this was one of the many reasons God kept me alive during the five-story fall, so I could be the father of my wife's baby."

Anderson, for her part, says Poueu has already mastered the whole "doting dad" act. "Sam has been wonderful. He rubs my feet!" she gushes to Us, noting that he also took great care of her early on in the pregnancy when she was "too exhausted to do anything." These days, she says, "I am feeling really good. I'm starting to feel changes in my body, and I'm excited to see the full out belly!"

The CBS Radio account exec, 33 -- who started dating Poueu during The Biggest Loser's ninth season, which aired in 2010 -- adds that they'll find out the baby's gender in February. But both agree they'll be happy no matter what.

"It is such a joy and a testament to what we've been through that we've been able to go through some of the hardest chapters in our lives and start this new chapter with such positivity. It's exciting," Anderson says. "It means the world to both of us...We met to fall in love and start this family."

