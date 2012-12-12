1. Red, Taylor Swift. Big Machine.

2. O.N.I.F.C., Wiz Khalifa. Rostrum/Atlantic.

3. Merry Christmas, Baby, Rod Stewart. Verve.

4. Take Me Home, One Direction. SYCO.

5. Christmas, Michael Buble. 143/Reprise.

6. Warrior, Ke$ha. Kemosabe.

7. Girl On Fire, Alicia Keys. RCA.

8. Cheers, It's Christmas, Blake Shelton. Warner Bros. Nashville.

9. The World From The Side Of The Moon, Phillip Phillips. 19/Interscope.

10. Here's To The Good Times, Florida Georgia Line. Republic Nashville.

