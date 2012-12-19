The Billboard Hot 100
1. Locked Out Of Heaven, Bruno Mars. "Atlantic".
2. Diamonds, Rihanna. "SRP"/"Def Jam".
3. Ho Hey, The Lumineers. "Dualtone".
4. Die Young, Ke$ha. "Kemosabe".
5. One More Night, Maroon 5. "A&M/Octone".
6. I Cry, Flo Rida. "Poe Boy".
7. Beauty And A Beat, Justin Bieber Featuring Nicki Minaj. "SchoolBoy"/"Raymond Braun"/"Island".
8. Home, Phillip Phillips. "19".
9. Some Nights, fun.. "Fueled By Ramen".
10. I Knew You Were Trouble., Taylor Swift. "Big Machine"/"Republic".
http://www.billboard.com/charts/
Click here for more chart positions
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Oct. 15, 2018 Check out the hottest royal dads