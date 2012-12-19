1. Locked Out Of Heaven, Bruno Mars. "Atlantic".

2. Diamonds, Rihanna. "SRP"/"Def Jam".

3. Ho Hey, The Lumineers. "Dualtone".

4. Die Young, Ke$ha. "Kemosabe".

5. One More Night, Maroon 5. "A&M/Octone".

6. I Cry, Flo Rida. "Poe Boy".

7. Beauty And A Beat, Justin Bieber Featuring Nicki Minaj. "SchoolBoy"/"Raymond Braun"/"Island".

8. Home, Phillip Phillips. "19".

9. Some Nights, fun.. "Fueled By Ramen".

10. I Knew You Were Trouble., Taylor Swift. "Big Machine"/"Republic".

http://www.billboard.com/charts/

Click here for more chart positions