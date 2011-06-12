NEW YORK (AP) -- "The Book of Mormon" has won the Tony Award for best musical.

A critical and box-office darling, the show was the favorite to take home the night's biggest crown thanks to a story and song that both poked fun and honored Broadway's history.

About two Mormon missionaries who find more than they bargain for in Uganda, the musical was written by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of Comedy Central's irreverent "South Park," and Robert Lopez, co-creator of the equally irreverent Tony Award-winning musical "Avenue Q."

It beat out "Catch Me If You Can," "The Scottsboro Boys" and "Sister Act."

———

Online:

http://www.tonyawards.com