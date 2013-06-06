NEW YORK (AP) — "The Bridges of Madison County" — the book made into a film starring Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood — is heading to Broadway as a musical.

Producers said Thursday the show, with songs by Jason Robert Brown and a book by Marsha Norman which debuts at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts this August, will land at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater in January.

Based on Robert Waller's best-selling novel, the story features Iowa's covered bridges as the focal point for a romance between a woman and a photographer.

No casting was announced. Bartlett Sher will direct.

Norman won a Tony for writing "'night, Mother" and Brown wrote "Parade" and "The Last Five Years." In an interview, Brown called "Bridges," ''a deeply romantic piece in the fullest sense of the word."