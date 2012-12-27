Billboard -- The holiday season in the K-pop world signifies the coming of the SBS Gayo Daejun -- the end-of-year broadcast special in South Korea where celebrities come together for special performances and collaborations.

2012 marks a particularly special year as members from some of K-pop's biggest groups will create four super idol groups, record a new single, and perform it together at SBS Gayo Daejeon. All the better, all the proceeds will go to children of low-income families through the charity Dream Orchestra.

Check out the four new supergroups below and look out for the live performances on Dec. 29:

-Dazzling Red is the sizzling female all-star group with the uptempo "This Person" featuring an interesting blend of harmonies and rapping. Dazzling Red is comprised of 4minute's HyunA (also PSY 's "Gangnam Style" co-star), After School's Nana, SISTAR's Hyorin, KARA's Nicole, and Secret's Hyosung. The track was produced by Brave Brothers (who are known for their Euro-pop productions, like the K-Pop Hot 100's inaugural No. 1 SISTAR's "So Cool") who traded in their usual Euro-pop production for a slinky, steamy track. Expect a stage performance with a lot of sexy moves and seductive outfits with the unit comprised of some of Asia's most desirable women.

-Dramatic Blue is comprised of B2ST's Yo Seob (who's currently No. 5 on the K-Pop Hot 100), 2AM's Jo Kwon, INFINITE's Woohyun, TEEN TOP's Niel, and MBLAQ's G.O. The track "Tearfully Beautiful" was produced by Sweetune, the same producer responsible for Billboard's No. 1 K-Pop song of the year with INFINITE's "The Chaser." Despite having Woohyun on hand, the track falls a little flat in excitement. If Sweetune was not going to bring a signature synth-pop creation, then a ballad may have been more suitable for the boys' sweet voices.

-The other male group is Dynamic Black who created the most interesting track with "Yesterday." The unit is comprised of TEEN TOP's L.Joe, B2ST's Kikwang, INFINITE's Hoya, MBLAQ's Lee Joon, and 2AM's Jinwoon. The track opens as a typical ballad with the boys crooning over a simple guitar and piano melody before exploding into an grinding electronic production courtesy of hitmaker Shinsadong Tiger (responsible for the likes of T-ara's "Lovey Dovey" and 4minute's "Volume Up).

-With a cute and pure concept, Mystic White may have created the best single of all The Color of K-Pop supergroups with "Mermaid Princess." The track was created by After School's Lizzy, KARA's Jiyoung, 4minute's Gayoon, SISTAR's Bora, and Secret's Sunhwa. With a fun, toe-tapping beat along with a catchy "Kiss me" hook, the track proves that less is sometimes more. The track was produced by Kim Do Hoon, who may be the least-known producer participating, but showed his musical skills combining the girls' talents and charms in a perfect track for Mystic White. The track should undoubtedly put him in the same leagues of his contemporaries and set him up a big 2013.

