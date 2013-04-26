The complete guide to Justin Bieber's 20 tattoos

By Marisa Laudadio

Since his 16th birthday, Justin Bieber has amassed 20 tattoos -- including five in the last three months alone! Is he addicted to ink? "I like classic, classic tattoos," he once told Ellen DeGeneres. While we're not exactly sure we'd describe his tats as classic, they're definitely … pretty special.

Keep clicking to see the 19-year-old pop star's newest additions -- including all the pieces that make up his sleeve that was completed in summer 2013 -- and learn all you ever needed to know (seriously!) about every piece of art adorning the Biebs' bod.

