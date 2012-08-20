The Daily Beast: Lady Gaga, Katy Perry & More Stars Without Pants

By The Daily Beast

Lady Gaga went sans pants at LAX airport, Katy Perry forgoes bottoms at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and more stars without pants.

Lady Gaga

Known for her outrageous style, Lady Gaga surprised onlookers at LAX airport when she opted out of wearing the bottom half of her outfit. Sporting nothing more than a black leather jacket over a black bra and thong, her derriere was almost entirely exposed, albeit the sheer black tights (barely) gave her coverage. But Gaga's not the only one to forgo this wardrobe staple: From Katy Perry to Rihanna, see more stars who opted out of wearing pants.

