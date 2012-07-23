Out of respect for the victims of Friday's tragic massacre at a midnight screening of The Dark Knight Rises is Aurora, Colorado, Hollywood studios agreed to hold off making their earnings known over the weekend.

PHOTOS: The Dark Knight Rises movie preview

Now, The Associated Press reports studio insiders estimate the film earned $160 million during its Friday-Sunday debut. The results would mean the Batman sequel topped The Dark Knight's $158 million opening in 2008. It would also make it the biggest 2D film opening weekend ever.

The Dark Knight Rises is on track to be the third-highest domestic weekend opening ever. The Avengers is first with $207.4 million and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -- Part 2 is second with $169.2 million.

PHOTOS: Stars gone too soon

On Monday, 24-year-old James Holmes -- the man accused of murdering 12 people and injuring 59 in Friday's movie theater shooting -- appeared in court for the first time. Holmes identified himself to police as "The Joker" at the time of his arrest and his hair was still dyed orange in court. He will continued to be held, on suspicion of first-degree murder, without bond.

PHOTOS: Stars we've lost in 2012

Actress Anne Hathaway, who stars as Catwoman in the movie, released a statement Saturday sharing her condolences with victims and their families. "My heart aches and breaks for the lives taken and altered by this unfathomable senseless act," she said. "I am at a loss for words how to express my sorrow. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: The Dark Knight Rises to Set Box Office Record With $160 Million Opening