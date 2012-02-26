They weren't laughing AT Angelina -- they were laughing WITH her!

Angelina Jolie seemingly got dissed onstage at the Academy Awards Sunday when she presented the Best Adapted Screenplay trophy to The Descendants' Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon and Jim Rash -- the last of whom mimicked Jolie's super-sexy leg-flashing pose at the podium.

His cohorts Faxon and Payne quickly followed suit after Rash put his hand and Oscar on his hip and splayed out his leg. Backstage, the trio protested accusations that their joke was mean-spirited.

"She's supremely hot," Faxon said. "Jim did the leg first and he didn't tell us -- so I had to like quickly adapt."

"I just saw her pose and I thought, you know what, we have exactly the same legs," quipped Rash, who also stars as the Dean on NBC's Community. "And I wanted to show everyone what it meant. It was a loving tribute."

For her talked-about moment -- which even inspired a Twitter account! -- Jolie, 36, wore a black velvet Atelier Versace gown which, she told Us, mad e her feel "sexy."

Continued Rash: "It was more like, oh, she's standing, great, I'm going to stand like that, too."

