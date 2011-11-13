Even the devil is horrified by Penn State's scandals!

On Saturday Night Live, Jason Sudeikis played Satan himself alongside Seth Meyers for the Weekend Update segment. The devil poked fun at Ashton Kutcher's out-of-touch tweet and slammed Penn State's students for their response to "Joe Pa's" firing. Earlier this week, he unwittingly defended ousted couch Joe Paterno without knowing the 84-year-old failed to report former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky's sexual abuse of children nearly a decade ago.

In the clip, the devil (Sudeikis, 36) said he was "through the roof happy" about what he believed to be Penn State's "recruiting scandal." But when Meyers, 37, informed the devil of the seriousness of the situation, he was appalled.

"Shut up! No!" the devil exclaimed. "Of course I'm upset. I'm the prince of darkness, but I'm not a monster! This is awful. I'm sorry about my reaction, but this is the first I've heard of it."

"It's a pretty big story," Meyers interjected. "I mean, where do you get your news?"

"I follow Kutcher on Twitter!" the devil quipped. "It's usually enough. My man's plugged in!" (Demi Moore's 33-year-old estranged husband apologized for his misinformed tweet and announced that he was handing over management of his feed to his production company to prevent future mishaps.)

"You know who I feel bad for? Joe Paterno! To have evil like that in your midst and not even know about it," the devil said, but Meyers explained that the abuse "was initially reported" to Paterno.

"OK, [and he] went straight to the police, yeah?" the devil asked. When Meyers caught him up to speed and explained that Paterno failed to report the abuse, he was outraged. "JOE PA! A coverup? This is college football not the Catholic church"

"This is the worst," the devil huffed, then directly addressed the Penn State students who protested Paterno's firing. "Guys, what are you doing?" he asked. "I know you like Joe Pa, but you gotta get out of the way on this one. Do you know how bad that made you look? There were cameras there. Those pictures go online and live forever. That's why I created the internet."

