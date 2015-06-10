It's snowballing. More trouble could be on tap for the Duggars.

In Touch Weekly is reporting that the "19 Kids and Counting" family is again under investigation, this time by the Arkansas Department of Human Services. The exact nature of the investigation isn't exactly known, but it supposedly involves the welfare of a minor.

In Touch, the media outlet that broke the Josh Duggar molestation scandal, said the police were called on May 27 when the family "refused to cooperate." The magazine said the Duggar family would not allow a DHS worker to enter their home, hence police involvement.

The magazine shared a transcript of the call from DHS to police in its recent issue. After identifying himself as a Washington County DHS employee and stating the Duggar family address, the caller tells the 911 operator, "We have an investigation and I guess they're not being cooperative. We have to see the child to make sure the child is all right. So we just need police assistance."

In Touch points out that the family's refusal to cooperate with authorities is a repeat of how they reacted in 2006 when investigators wanted to interview Josh. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have been accused of "covering up" the crimes.

This latest development could be a huge blow to the family as they try to keep their reality show. The family came forward last week in a two-part interview with "The Kelly File" to try and minimize the damage from Josh's scandal.

In the interview, Fox's Megyn Kelly even asked if there would be more secrets to come out in the future. Jill Dillard, one of the victims, adamantly said, "no."

TLC has yet to make a decision on whether to keep or cancel the family's reality show.