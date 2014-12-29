Talk about a family outing!

As with all things Duggar, even something as simple as a car ride is a spectacle.

On Dec. 28, the Duggar family had a date night with four, yes, four couples from TLC's "19 Kids and Counting." And you thought your holiday family party was hectic!

"Quadruple-date with these people!" Josh Duggar tweeted out a photo of a packed car that included himself and his wife Anna, along with parents Jim and Michelle Duggar, Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband Ben Seewald and Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard.

Keep in mind, this isn't even half of of the family! Not even close ...

The picture brings to mind the age-old question: How much Duggar can you handle?