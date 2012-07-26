NEW YORK (AP) -- Hold onto your hats — Henry Winkler is heading to Broadway as a porn star.

The one-time "The Fonz" on "Happy Days" will star in David West Read's comedy "The Performers" alongside Cheyenne Jackson, who also plays an adult film actor.

Winkler will portray Chuck Wood, a legend in the porn industry, who gets entangled in the romantic problems of two young couples.

The play is scheduled to open Nov. 14 at the Longacre Theater. It will be directed by Evan Cabnet, who also directed Read's play "The Dream of the Burning Boy."

Winkler was last on Broadway in 2000 in Neil Simon's "The Dinner Party." Jackson's Broadway credits include the recent revival of "Finian's Rainbow," "All Shook Up" and "Xanadu."