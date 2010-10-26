What did you think of the most recent "Good Wife" episode? There was a massage therapist accusing a Nobel Peace Prize winner of sexual assault - and the team had four hours to decide whether to represent her or not.Diane turns to Blake for help, which is interesting. We also enjoy Will Gardner's fight by the fountain with the opposing counsel. Raise your hand if you love Josh Charles with a black eye? Yeah, us too.In the case of the week, the wife of the Noble Peace Prize winner calls Diane and wants Lockhart & Gardner to drop the case. Diane stands up to the wife because no matter what his political platform is doing in Africa, he still assaulted a woman. But in the end, Laura, the girl assaulted, can't handle it. And she backs out. What do you think, "Good Wife" fans? Also, be sure to read our interview with Josh Charles on the current state of Will Gardner's love affairs.Follow Zap2it and Zap2it Andrea on Twitter and Zap2it on Facebook for the latest TV, movie and celebrity news.Photo credit: CBS

