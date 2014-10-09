We have a name!

Nearly a month after Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling welcomed a baby girl into the world, a birth certificate has finally revealed the precious little gem's name: Esmeralda Amada Gosling.

Interestingly enough, the name bears a striking similarity to a character Eva once played in a crime drama also starring Mark Wahlberg and Joaquin Phoenix. In "We Own the Night" her character's name was Amada Juarez.

The fact that it took so long for their daughter's name to go public shouldn't surprise anyone, considering the couple successfully hid Eva's pregnancy for months. And according to People magazine, the stars are settling in nicely to their new role as parents.

"She's absolutely in heaven being a mom. She's never been happier," a source told People shortly after Esmeralda Amada was born on Sept. 12. "She and Ryan are just in awe of this beautiful person they created. It's a really special time for them."