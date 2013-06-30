LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy brought "The Heat" against Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx at the box office.

The Fox action-comedy starring the funny ladies as mismatched police detectives earned $40 million in its opening weekend, topping the $25.7 million debut haul of Sony's "White House Down," according to studio estimates Sunday.

"White House Down," which features Tatum as a wannabe Secret Service agent and Foxx as the president, came in fourth place.

Disney's animated prequel "Monsters University" remained the valedictorian in its second weekend, earning $46.1 million in the top spot at the box office.

Paramount's zombie drama "World War Z" also took another bite out of the office in its second weekend with $29.8 million in third place.