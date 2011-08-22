LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "The Help" has been promoted to the top spot at the weekend box office with $20 million, moving up from No. 2 in its debut a week earlier.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Hollywood.com are:

1. "The Help," Disney, $20,018,659, 2,690 locations, $7,442 average, $71,340,829, two weeks.

2. "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," Fox, $16,119,502, 3,471 locations, $4,644 average, $133,583,862, three weeks.

3. "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World," Weinstein Co., $11,644,672, 3,295 locations, $3,534 average, $11,644,672, one week.

4. "Conan the Barbarian," Lionsgate, $10,021,215, 3,015 locations, $3,324 average, $10,021,215, one week.

5. "Fright Night," Disney, $8,114,388, 3,114 locations, $2,606 average, $8,114,388, one week.

6. "The Smurfs," Sony, $7,802,377, 3,057 locations, $2,552 average, $117,546,882, four weeks.

7. "Final Destination 5," Warner Bros., $7,703,466, 3,155 locations, $2,442 average, $32,326,686, two weeks.

8. "30 Minutes Or Less," Sony, $6,402,602, 2,888 locations, $2,217 average, $25,864,430, two weeks.

9. "One Day," Focus, $5,079,566, 1,721 locations, $2,952 average, $5,079,566, one week.

10. "Crazy, Stupid, Love," Warner Bros., $4,797,364, 1,940 locations, $2,473 average, $64,266,969, four weeks.

11. "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2," Warner Bros., $4,511,411, 1,738 locations, $2,596 average, $366,007,900, six weeks.

12. "Cowboys & Aliens," Universal, $4,215,780, 2,213 locations, $1,905 average, $89,498,305, four weeks.

13. "Captain America: The First Avenger," Paramount, $4,115,529, 1,988 locations, $2,070 average, $164,747,643, five weeks.

14. "The Change-Up," Universal, $2,824,945, 1,633 locations, $1,730 average, $31,970,285, three weeks.

15. "Glee: The 3D Concert Movie," Fox, $1,804,598, 1,982 locations, $910 average, $10,443,883, two weeks.

16. "Horrible Bosses," Warner Bros., $1,279,350, 755 locations, $1,695 average, $112,574,996, seven weeks.

17. "Sarah's Key," Weinstein Co., $770,049, 201 locations, $3,831 average, $3,072,884, five weeks.

18. "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," Paramount, $606,276, 484 locations, $1,253 average, $348,540,006, eight weeks.

19. "Midnight in Paris," Sony Pictures Classics, $552,103, 258 locations, $2,140 average, $50,614,946, 14 weeks.

20. "Friends With Benefits," Sony Screen Gems, $533,670, 413 locations, $1,292 average, $54,712,145, five weeks.

