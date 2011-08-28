The Help didn't need much assistance maintaining its No. 1 position at the box office.

Starring actresses Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain, The Help earned $14.3 million in its third weekend at the box office, bringing its cumulative total to $96.6 million. (After its August 13 opening, the buzzed about film debuted in second place behind Rise of the Planet of the Apes.)

PHOTOS: Emma Stone's best red carpet moments

Zoe Saldana's action-packed Colombiana debuted in second place with $10.3 million, while Katie Holmes' Don't Be Afraid of the Dark opened in third place with a lackluster $8.7 million.

PHOTOS: Katie Holmes' red carpet evolution

Rise of the Planet of the Apes fell to fourth place with $8.65 million, trailed by newcomer Our Idiot Brother (No. 5, $6.6 million), Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 4D (No. 6, $5.7 million), The Smurfs (No. 7, $4.8 million), Conan the Barbarian (No. 8, $3.1 million), Fright Night (No. 9, $3 million) and Crazy, Stupid, Love (No. 10, $2.9 million).

PHOTOS: More hot summer movies

Due to Hurricane Irene, several theater chains -- including AMC, Regal and Clearview Cinemas -- closed down, resulting in fewer available showings. Because of this, analysts estimate that the three new releases -- Colombiana, Don't Be Afraid of the Dark and Our Idiot Brother -- would have fared much better.

Tell Us: Which movie did you see this weekend?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly