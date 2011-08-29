LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "The Help" swept up another box-office win, remaining the No. 1 film for a second-straight weekend with $14.5 million amid a business slowdown as many East Coast theaters closed to ride out Hurricane Irene.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Hollywood.com are:

1. "The Help," Disney, $14,536,118, 2,778 locations, $5,233 average, $96,833,423, three weeks.

2. "Colombiana," Sony, $10,408,176, 2,614 locations, $3,982 average, $10,408,176, one week.

3. "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," Fox, $8,867,741, 3,346 locations, $2,650 average, $148,674,018, four weeks.

4. "Don't be Afraid of the Dark," FilmDistrict, $8,525,728, 2,760 locations, $3,089 average, $8,525,728, one week.

5. "Our Idiot Brother," Weinstein Co., $7,011,631, 2,555 locations, $2,744 average, $7,011,631, one week.

6. "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World," Weinstein Co., $6,007,180, 3,305 locations, $1,818 average, $21,990,229, two weeks.

7. "The Smurfs," Sony, $4,754,766, 2,861 locations, $1,662 average, $125,948,234, five weeks.

8. "Conan the Barbarian," Lionsgate, $3,185,094, 3,015 locations, $1,056 average, $16,660,669, two weeks.

9. "Crazy, Stupid, Love," Warner Bros., $3,108,178, 1,577 locations, $1,971 average, $69,732,502, five weeks.

10. "Fright Night," Disney, $3,103,227, 3,114 locations, $997 average, $14,281,778, two weeks.

11. "30 Minutes or Less," Sony, $2,687,165, 2,071 locations, $1,298 average, $31,789,438, three weeks.

12. "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2," Warner Bros., $2,564,370, 1,328 locations, $1,931 average, $370,805,062, seven weeks.

13. "Final Destination 5," Warner Bros., $2,555,039, 2,085 locations, $1,225 average, $37,914,984, three weeks.

14. "One Day," Focus, $2,516,061, 1,725 locations, $1,459 average, $9,789,523, two weeks.

15. "Cowboys & Aliens," Universal, $2,377,475, 1,559 locations, $1,525 average, $93,523,950, five weeks.

16. "Captain America: The First Avenger," Paramount, $2,248,438, 1,424 locations, $1,579 average, $168,770,306, six weeks.

17. "The Change-Up," Universal, $1,202,440, 904 locations, $1,330 average, $34,495,575, four weeks.

18. "Midnight in Paris," Sony Pictures Classics, $743,594, 652 locations, $1,140 average, $51,643,081, 15 weeks.

19. "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," Paramount, $640,253, 518 locations, $1,236 average, $349,457,208, nine weeks.

20. "Horrible Bosses," Warner Bros., $639,246, 465 locations, $1,375 average, $113,815,151, eight weeks.

Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by News Corp.; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by Rainbow Media Holdings, a subsidiary of Cablevision Systems Corp.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.