NEW YORK (AP) -- "The Help" topped the box office for the third straight weekend, earning $19.9 million over the Labor Day weekend.

The film, based on the best-selling novel about black maids in the 1960s, has taken in a total of $124 million domestically.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Monday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Hollywood.com are:

1. "The Help," Disney, $19,881,571, 2,843 locations, $6,993 average, $124,272,124, four weeks.

2. "The Debt," Focus, $12,851,600, 1,826 locations, $7,038 average, $14,753,014, one week.

3. "Apollo 18," Weinstein Co., $10,705,556, 3,328 locations, $3,217 average, $10,705,556, one week.

4. "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," Fox, $10,325,485, 3,193 locations, $3,234 average, $162,550,178, five weeks.

5. "Shark Night," Relativity Media, $10,126,458, 2,806 locations, $3,609 average, $10,126,458, one week.

6. "Colombia," Sony/Tristar, $9,570,213, 2,614 locations, $3,661 average, $24,132,335, two weeks.

7. "Our Idiot Brother," Weinstein Co., $7,038,249, 2,555 locations, $2,755 average, $17,273,593, two weeks.

8. "Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World," Weinstein Co., $6,801,885, 3,007 locations, $2,262 average, $31,201,190, three weeks.

9. "Don't be Afraid of the Dark," Film District, $6,382,227, 2,780 locations, $2,296 average, $17,882,416, two weeks.

10. "The Smurfs," Sony Animation/Columbia, $5,724,093, 2,706 locations, $2,115 average, $133,676,705, six weeks.

11. "Crazy, Stupid, Love," Warner Bros., $4,261,090, 1,450 locations, $2,939 average, $75,464,794, six weeks.

12. "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2," Warner Bros., $3,401,110, 1,092 locations, $3,115 average, $375,552,093, eight weeks.

13. "Captain America: The First Avenger," Paramount, $2,573,586, 1,050 locations, $2,451 average, $172,272,760, seven weeks.

14. "Cowboys & Aliens," Universal, $2,500,535, 1,185 locations, $2,110 average, $96,881,690, six weeks.

15. "30 Minutes Or Less," Sony, $2,303,738, 1,355 locations, $1,700 average, $35,501,445, four weeks.

16. "Conan the Barbarian," Lionsgate, $2,004,585, 1,722 locations, $1,164 average, $20,222,175, three weeks.

17. "Final Destination 5," Warner Bros., $1,842,163, 1,226 locations, $1,503 average, $40,887,561, four weeks.

18. "Cars 2," Disney/Pixar, $1,777,989, 2,043 locations, $870 average, $189,256,895, 11 weeks.

19. "One Day," Focus, $1,721,604, 1,187 locations, $1,450 average, $12,699,139, three weeks.

20. "Seven Days in Utopia," Visio Ent., $1,604,500, 561 locations, $2,860 average, $1,604,500, one week.