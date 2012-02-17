LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Octavia Spencer is continuing her sweep of supporting actress accolades, adding an Image Award to her collection of trophies.

"The Help" star was an early winner Friday at the 43rd annual ceremony, where Lenny Kravitz opened the show with a pair of songs.

Other early winners included Mike Epps, who won outstanding supporting actor for "Jumping the Broom," and Tracee Ellis Ross and Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who were named outstanding actress and actor in a comedy series.

Actors Anthony Mackie and Sanaa Lathan are hosting the two-hour show at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. A special honor for George Lucas and a tribute to Whitney Houston were planned for later in the ceremony.